ELK RAPIDS — The first day of summer is officially more than a month away.
But that isn’t stopping Short’s Brewing Company.
The company announced its lineup of “summer crushers” for 2021, including the return of a limited edition 12 pack for the second year in a row.
The Refreshin’ Session features a 12 pack with four flavors. Included in the variety pack are a Local’s Light, the company’s flagship American lager; Soft Parade Seltzer, a lighter version of its Soft Parade Fruit Ale; Lil’ Sticky, a low-calorie IPA inspired by summer seasonal Sticky Icky Icky; and Nitro Furry Buddy, a nitrogenated light session stout.
“We love variety at Short’s and take joy in making beers that everyone can enjoy, no matter what flavor quenches your thirst,” Short’s Sales Director Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in a release.
Lil’ Huma, which debuted in the 2020 Refreshin’ Session, is available in six and 12 packs from Short’s. Lil’ Huma is 4.5% alcohol by volume with 95 calories with 4 carbs.
Soft Parade Shandy also is available. It has the taste of berries in Soft Parade, but is blended with homemade lemonade.
Short’s summer crushers are available now where the company’s products are sold. More information is available at www.shortsbrewing.com.
