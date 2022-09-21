ELK RAPIDS — The Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is in its fourth year.
But for the first time it will be available outside Michigan. Plus your chances of getting a beer honoring the state’s harvest will be better.
A larger production run means longer availability for the Pure Michigan Autumn IPA.
The beer was released earlier in September and should be available for about three months, much longer than the few weeks in previous years.
The fall release of the India Pale Ale is “an homage to the splendor surrounding the brewery, and made with ingredients grown on Michigan farms,” according to a release from Short’s. The IPA “is balanced with hop bitterness and malty, fruited sweetness with hops grown by MI Local Hops and Hop Alliance, and malt from Empire Malting Co, Great Lakes Malting Company, and Valley View Farms,” the release added.
“Michigan has proved to be an incredible place to grow hops and malt, and over the years we’ve developed some great relationships with our local farmers and use their product as often as possible,” Short’s Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen said in the release. “Having all of the local flavor and hard-work represented in one beer is pretty special to us.”
“This year we will celebrate our 15th season in the Michigan hop industry,” Hop Alliance owner and founder Brian Tennis said in the release. “It’s an industry we helped foster and Short’s has been there since day one. In fact, Short’s was the first commercial brewery we sold our hops to.”
Beyond its usual distribution in the state, the Pure Michigan Autumn Ale is on draft and in six packs in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Tennessee, New Jersey and Colorado. Short’s even has a map available for those wondering where to pick one up at https://www.shortsbrewing.com/shorts-brewing-pure-michigan-autumn-ipa/.
As part of the campaign, Short’s is also teaming with Pure Michigan to promote several regional events, including the return of fall-color chair lift tours at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire.
“We are once again thrilled to partner with Short’s Brewing Company, a long-standing Michigan company, to commemorate this time of year with the fourth annual release of Pure Michigan IPA brewed with 100 percent Michigan grown and harvested ingredients,” said David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan. “Michigan has a wealth of opportunities to enjoy throughout the fall season, whether it’s taking a fall color tour, visiting one of our dynamic urban city centers, exploring any number of our trails across that state, or savoring Short’s Pure Michigan IPA with friends and loved ones.”
“We are once again thrilled to partner with Short’s Brewing Company, a long-standing Michigan company, to commemorate this time of year with the fourth annual release of Pure Michigan IPA brewed with 100 percent Michigan grown and harvested ingredients,” David Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, said in the release.
Short’s is also participating in a pre-party Oct. 5 before the Great American Beer Festival, set for Oct. 6-8 in Denver.
“Having all of the local flavor and hard-work represented
in one beer is pretty special to us.” Short’s Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.