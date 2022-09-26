From Staff Reports
ELK RAPIDS — Just in time for the final quarter of the year and the holiday season, Short’s Brewing Company announced its lineup for the fourth quarter.
The company said the fourth quarter release contains beers from Short’s Brewing Company as well as some ciders from sister brand Starcut Ciders.
“We are finishing strong this year, packing in a lot of action into a small amount of time,” Short’s Brewing Company Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen said in a release. “We are super excited to bring back some OG hits as well as some new stuff we think people will really enjoy.”
Scheduled releases with descriptions for the fourth quarter include:
October
- Gemini: 7.2% Alcohol by volume (ABV). Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan and Indiana.
- Snow Globe: 8.1% ABV. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio.
- Starcut Ciders: Pulsar Holiday Edition. 6.6% ABV. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
- Super Hoppy Holiday Variety Pack features Juicy Tree, Ho Ho Hopit, Double Freedom of ‘78, Raisin Apollo and Yoda’s Blend. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin, Ohio and Tennessee.
November
- Brewniverse Presents: Tea Pain. Available in 4 pack cans. Distribution to Michigan.
- Exterior Illumination. 5.3% ABV. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
- Starcut Ciders: Bucket. 6% ABV. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois and Tennessee.
December
- Spruse Pils. 9.5% ABV. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan.
- Nitro Cup A Joe Nitro. Available in 6 pack cans and draft. Distribution to Michigan and Indiana. More information about Short’s Brewing Company is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
