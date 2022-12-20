ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to ring in 2023 with a mix of new styles and old favorites.
The company announced it will have four offerings in January and three more in February and again in March as part of its 2023 first quarter line-up.
Short’s also stated Psychedelic Cat Grass, one of its highest-rated India Pale Ales, will be year-round starting in March, according to a release.
“We are super excited about the changes to our seasonal lines and the fact that Cat Grass will be sticking around all year,” Sales Director Kerry Lynch said. “We’re really looking forward to having two amazing, totally different IPAs in our year-round line up.”
Short’s has several different product releases as well as “one-time drops with limited distribution,” according to the release. There is also a release from its Starcut Ciders brand.
Seasonal releases include:
January
Evil Urges: One-time drop, 11.7% Alcohol by Volume (ABV). Available in six pack 12-ounce cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.
Power of Love: 2.5% ABV. Available in six pack cans, 12 pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee.
Aurora Borealis: One-time drop of hard cider, 8% ABV. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Tennessee.
Huma Lupa Licious Variety Pack: One-time drop contains three variations on flagship Imperial IPA, Hazy Imperial IPA and Triple IPA Humongous Huma. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Tennessee.
February
Pure Michigan Spring: 5.1% ABV. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Tennessee.
Critterless: One-time drop, 8.6% ABV. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado and Tennessee.
Star Parade: One-time drop from Starcut Ciders, 5.2% ABV. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Tennessee and New Jersey.
March
Hopstache: One-time drop, 6.8% ABV. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Tennessee.
Psychedelic Cat Grass: Year-round brand, 7.6% ABV. Available in six pack cans, 12 pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado and Tennessee.
Cidre Colada: One-time drop from Starcut Ciders, 6% ABV. Available in six pack cans and draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Tennessee and New Jersey.
More information about Short’s Brewing Company is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
