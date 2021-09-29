TRAVERSE CITY — Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company have collaborated to produce Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a 100 percent Michigan-grown and harvested IPA that highlights the state’s agricultural bounty and nationally-recognized craft beer industry. It’s the third consecutive year for the partnership.
This year, for the first time, Pure Michigan Autumn IPA will be available in markets throughout the Midwest, including Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, as well as Colorado. It will also continue to be distributed to retailers, restaurants, bars and pubs throughout Michigan.
“We love this ongoing partnership with Short’s Brewing Company because it’s an opportunity to spotlight our craft brewery heritage in the state, the bountiful harvest season we all enjoy and now it presents another opportunity to connect with our friends and neighbors at Short’s and throughout the Midwest in hopes to grab a beer together again soon,” Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said in a release.
Short’s Brewing Company turned to the state’s diverse agricultural industry to include brewed ingredients from Michigan maltsters Empire Malting Company, Great Lakes Malting Company, and Valley View Farms, and hops from MI Local Hops and Hop Alliance. It is a balanced IPA that allows the malt, hops and yeast character to shine through. Smooth hop flavors combine with fruity esters, along with a blend of pine, citrus and honey-like malt sweetness.
“For us, this beer embodies the feeling of a crisp fall hike when the leaves begin to change, and the incredible sunsets when the season is in its full-fiery glory,” Joe Short, founder of Short’s Brewing Company. said in the release. “We hope it transports drinkers across the region to a state of awesomeness that is Pure Michigan.”
An interactive map highlighting all locations where to find and purchase the beer is also available at shortsbrewing.com and michigan.org/breweries.
