ELK RAPIDS — As the leaves begin to change color, Short's Brewing Company has decided it's the perfect time to go pink.
Short's is partnering with The Pink Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise funds.
From Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, Short’s Brewing Co. will donate $1 for every Soft Parade purchased to The Pink Fund.
The Pink Fund is a national nonprofit that "provides financial support on behalf of breast cancer patients to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow patients in active treatment to focus on healing while they’re fighting for their lives," according to a release.
The Pink Fund is "a 90-day grant program pays critical expenses like housing, transportation, utilities and insurance for patients," the release added.
The release from Short's said the donation is for all Soft Parade formats, including "pints, six packs, 16 ounce cans or 12 packs."
In order for Short’s to make the donation, the proof-of-purchase must be uploaded to the company's website at www.shortsbrewing.com/pinkfund.
Every Soft Parade sold at the Short's brewery locations in Bellaire and Elk Rapids also will result in a $1 donation to The Pink Fund.
Short's will make a minimum donation of $3,000 to The Pink Fund, according to the release, "enough to sponsor one patient for 90 days."
"We’re all about giving back, and wanted to take the time to focus on the incredible work that The Pink Fund is doing to support breast cancer patients during treatment." Short's Brewing Chief Sales Officer Pauline Preuter-Knighton said in the release. "Soft Parade is one of our best selling brands, and with our pink-themed packaging it felt like a perfect fit."
"We are so excited to have found a partner whose values are aligned with The Pink Fund mission,” The Pink Fund Development Officer Deborah Braciszewski said. "We know that Short’s Brewing Co. understands our vision for supporting the breast cancer community, and we are extremely grateful.
"This partnership with an organization who is eager to leverage their power for the greater good is heartwarming."
Packaging and marketing materials began this week across Short’s distribution area. The packaging will feature a QR code that can be scanned to take consumers directly to the site where they can upload a picture of the Soft Parade receipt.
More information about The Pink Fund is available at www.pinkfund.org.
