ELK RAPIDS — Christmas may still be more than a month away, but the “Super Hoppy Holidays” variety pack from Short’s Brewing Company is heading to store shelves this week.
The 2021 edition of the 18-pack hit Michigan retailers Oct. 31 and is scheduled to arrive for distribution this week. The 18-pack of 12-ounce cans features six different varieties and aims to deliver “a punch of bitter awesomeness,” according to a release from Short’s.
The different varieties include three popular India Pale Ales: Juicy Tree (9.3% alcohol by volume), Double Psychedelic Cat Grass (9.1%) and Yoda’s Blend (7.4%).
The variety pack includes three new beers: IPA Humongous Huma (12.7%) — a variation on flagship Huma Lupa Licious; India Pale Lager Double MMMKay (8.9%); and double-hazy IPA Snow Globe (8.1%).
“It might be a big undertaking, but each year we can’t wait to bring classic, or new, IPA recipes we want to feature to the table, so it is totally worth it,” Short’s Chief Sales Officer Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in a release. “Many of these beers would only be available as Up North exclusives or at beer fests, so sharing them with our entire footprint gives our friends in all states a chance to experience some serious Short’s IPA innovation.”
