From Staff Reports
ELK RAPIDS — The annual Elk Rapids Harbor Days ends with a bang and Short’s Brewing Company is ready to celebrate with a party.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the annual Short’s Fest on Saturday, which coincides with the final day of Harbor Days. Short’s Fest is held on the lawn at the Pull Barn in Elk Rapids, located at 211 Industrial Park Drive.
Tickets are $35 for general admission and $65 for a 4 p.m. pre-party ticket with swag bag. Both tickets come with six tokens for the more than 40 beer and cider offerings from Short’s Brewing and Starcut Ciders on tap.
Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/ShortsFest2022.
Last call for Short’s Fest is 10:30 p.m., just in time to see the fireworks finale for Harbor Days. The event closes at 11 p.m.
There will also be food trucks on site for Short’s Fest, including Osorios Tacos y Salsas, Alley Cat’s Eats & Sweets and Terri’s Pretzels.
Bands scheduled to perform include The Smokin’ Dobroleles from 5-6:30 p.m., Reggie Smith & The Afterparty from 7-8:30 p.m. and the Max Lockwood Band from 9-10:45 p.m.
Short’s Fest is only for those ages 21 and older.
No one will be admitted without proper identification, according to a release. Smoking or vaping is not allowed on the grounds.
No outside food or beverages or glass of any kind is allowed. An empty or sealed non-glass container for water is allowed.
Also on the prohibited list at Short’s Fest are pets, weapons and “no bad attitudes,” according to the release.
