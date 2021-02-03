From Staff Reports
ELK RAPIDS — Like many other businesses, Short’s Brewing Co. continues to adapt to changing events.
To celebrate February, the shortest month of the year, Short’s is holding a February campaign. But since tickets to its annual Anni Party are not available, Short’s will give away 28 Adventure Session prize packs, one for each day of the month.
In a release last week, Short’s Brewing Co. canceled its 2021 Anni Party, which had been scheduled for April 2, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 Anni Party celebration would have marked the 17th year in business for Short’s Brewing Co. Short’s postponed and eventually canceled the 2020 Anni Party. The event traditionally attracts more than 3,000 people to downtown Bellaire. Ticket sales had not yet begun for the 2021 event.
So the company had to pivot with its February promotion, which coincides with the release of its new product Lil’ Huma, a session IPA.
“The past couple years we’ve used this February campaign to give away tickets to our annual Anniversary party in April, but with the anni party canceled, we decided to focus on something to get people moving, connect them to the outdoors, and enjoy what their outdoor community has to offer,” Sales Director Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in the release.
One grand prize winner valued at more than $1,000 will receive a Garmin fēnix watch, Cotopaxi hip pack and swag from Short’s. Twenty-seven runners-up receive the hip pack and swag.
There is no purchase required to enter. For more information or to enter, visit contest.shortsbrewing.com/shortsestmonth. Winners will be drawn on March 5.
Short’s founder Joe Short said canceling the 2021 Anni Party was necessary.
“Of course we’re disappointed but we’re also not surprised,” Short said in a release. “An event of this magnitude requires lots of planning and logistics. It’s important to me that our anniversary party brings our community together to celebrate our power of smallness in a big way.
“We simply can’t do that this year and keep everyone safe at the same time.”
According to the release, 2020 Anni Party ticket holders (those who elected to transfer their tickets to the 2021 event) have two options.
They can exchange their tickets by May 1, 2021 for a gift card to Short’s plus $5 to cover ticket fees or “keep their current tickets for the next future live-event Short’s party, either Short’s Fest 2021 or Short’s Anni Party 2022 — whichever comes first — no need to email the company, tickets will be automatically transferred.”
Ticket holders seeking gift card reimbursements can click on http://anni.shortsbrewing.com/. More information is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
