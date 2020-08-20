Fall fizzle
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Co. has canceled its 16th annual anniversary party.
The event, originally set for April at the Bellaire brewpub, had been bumped to Oct. 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we moved our party to October, we had hopes that COVID would be behind us and we’d all want a reason to celebrate,” Tim Reicha, the company’s festival and events coordinator, said in a release.
“Now, we know that’s just not the case and are making the call early to give people plenty of time to cancel plans.”
The company is reaching out to all ticket holders individually, according to the release, and will issue refunds within 60 days.
The release details three refund options: Hold the ticket for next year’s party on April 24; exchange it for a gift card for the ticket value plus $5; or take a full refund.
People who purchased tickets and haven’t received an email listing those options can email anniparty@shortsbrewing.com.
More than 3,000 people typically attend the annual Short’s Anniversary Party.
More information is available at www.shortsbrewing.com
Short’s Brewing Co. was established in Bellaire in 2004 by Joe Short.
The company started keg and bottle distribution in 2009 from its Elk Rapids Production Facility.
It launched Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019.
