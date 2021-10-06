ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company has a list of specialty beers it hopes customers will ‘fall’ for, beginning in October.
Short’s announced its specialty releases for the fourth quarter, inviting those 21 years or age or older to “bust out the flannels” and welcome the company’s final brews of 2021. The company plans to cap 2021 with variety packs — including “Super Hoppy Holidays,” according to a release.
Short’s specialty beer releases by month include:
October
- Super Delicious Stout. The Nitro Session Stout is 4.4% Alcohol by Volume, 43 International Bitterness Units. Available in 6 pack cans and on draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana
- Sticky Boots. The Triple Dry Hopped Double American India Pale Ale is 8% ABV, 55 IBU. Available in 6 pack bottles and on draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin.
- Spruce Pilsner. The Imperial Pilsner is 9.4% ABV, 70 IBU. Available in 6 pack bottles and on draft. Distribution area: Michigan.
- Superfluid. The Imperial IPA is 9.1% ABV, 85 IBU. Available in 6 pack bottles, 6 pack cans and on draft as a seasonable beer from October to February. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado, Tennessee.
- Super Hoppy Holidays variety pack. Available in 18 pack cans and limited draft release. Six styles include Double Psychedelic Cat Grass, Juicy Tree, and Yoda’s Blend as well as new beers Humongous Huma, Snowglobe and Double MMMKay. Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado.
November
- Exterior Illumination. American Sour Ale is 5.3% ABV, 15 IBU. Available in 6 pack bottles and on draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Wisconsin.
- Tried and True Variety Pack. Available in 12 pack cans. Four styles include Tried & True, Huma Lupa Licious, Bellaire Brown and Soft Parade. Distribution area: Michigan.
- Goodnight Bodacious. Double Black IPA is 11.4% ABV, 100 IBU. Available in 6 pack bottles and on draft. Distribution area: Michigan.
December
- Step into the Haze. This Hazy IPA is 7.4% ABV, 70 IBU. Available in 6 pack bottles and on draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado.
More information about Short’s Brewing Company is available at https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
