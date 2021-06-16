ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company announced its specialty releases for the third quarter of 2021.
The company also said two seasonal products — Controversiale and Pure Michigan Autumn India Pale Ale made completely with Michigan ingredients — will have a wider release and longer availability. But others may not last as long on store shelves.
Short’s Brewing Company Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen said the third quarter releases offer a wide variety of beers.
“We’re excited about this quarter because it’s filled with a great lineup of beverages intended to fuel an amazing summer,” Hansen said in a release. “We’re covering a lot of bases this quarter — experimental, fruity, dark, hoppy, hybrids, seltzers … and are bringing back one of our most-requested summer beers, Melt My Brain.”
The releases by month — with alcohol by volume, International Bitterness Units, availability and distribution area — include:
July
- Sticky Icky Icky, American IPA, 7.1% ABV, 68 IBU. Six-pack bottles, cans, draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Colorado, Tennessee, New Jersey.
- Short’s Shandy, American Lager with Lemonade, 4.1% ABV. Six-pack bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan.
- Sour Parade, American Sour Ale, 7.0% ABV, 11 IBU. Six-pack bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Wisconsin.
- Melt My Brain, Experimental Golden Ale, 4% ABV, 24 IBU. Six-pack bottles, 12-pack cans, draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Wisconsin.
August
- Controversiale, American IPA, 6.6% ABV, 50 IBU. Six-pack cans, bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan.
- S’more stout, 8% ABV, 20 IBU. Six-pack bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan.
- Island Chomper, Double American IPA, 9.8% ABV. Six-pack bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado.
September
- Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, 5.6% ABV, 52 IBU. Six-pack bottles, six-pack cans, draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado.
- Partea, sparkling hard tea, 3.5% ABV. Six-pack bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan.
- Tribe Called Zest, Double IPA, 9.9% ABV, 80 IBU. Six-pack bottles, draft. Distribution area: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Colorado.
For more information about Short’s Brewing Company, visit https://www.shortsbrewing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.