ELK RAPIDS — Psychedelic Cat Grass returns to the Short’s Brewing Company lineup next month.
Then it’s not going anywhere.
Short’s announced its lineup for the second quarter of 2023, according to a release. The Q2 lineup incudes the return of Psychedelic Cat Grass in new packaging, which will become a year-round “Always Available” brew.
Cat Grass is typically available for a few months in the spring, but Short’s decided to make it available all year.
“Kegs of the triple dry hopped India Pale Ale will be filled and hand-delivered to select accounts in less than 24 hours after being packaged,” the release said. “Folks wanting to taste the freshest, friskiest Short’s beer around can visit Short’s website for more info. Cat Grass will be available on draft, in six packs and 12 packs starting in April.”
Short’s, which has its production facility in Elk Rapids, will mark its 19th year in business in Bellaire with a free celebration April 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The event features “beers, bands and the debut of their brand new beer garden,” according to the release.
The rest of the second quarter releases from Short’s includes a variety of flavors.
“Striking the balance between fan faves and new releases is always tricky,” Short’s Brewing Company Sales Director Kerry Lynch said in the release. “But, we’re genuinely excited to drink every single one of these products—personally very excited for Freedom of ‘78 to come back.
“We’re gearing up for a really awesome summer.”
Second quarter releases from Short’s include:
April
- Soft Parade Shandy: Seasonal, 4.2% Alcohol by Volume (ABV). Available in six, 12 and 18 packs and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
- Batch 15,000: One time drop, ABV to be determined. Available in six pack cans and on tap. Distribution in Michigan.
May
- Pure Michigan Summer: Seasonal, 4.2% ABV. Available in six pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado and Tennessee.
- Freedom of ‘78: One time drop, 8% ABV. Available in six pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
- Starcut Ciders Peach Mosa: Seasonal, 4.8% ABV. Available in six pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
June
- Local’s Lime: One time drop, 5.2% ABV. Available in six and 12 pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.
- Nicie: One time drop, 5.4% ABV. Available in six pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan and Indiana.
- Strawberry Short’s Cake: One time drop, 4.4% ABV. Available in six pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Colorado and Tennessee.
- Starcut Ciders Squishy: Seasonal, 6.3% ABV. Available in six pack cans and on draft. Distribution in Michigan, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Tennessee.
More information about Short’s Brewing Company is available at www.shortsbrewing.com.
