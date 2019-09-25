LANSING — Pure Michigan now has a beer to match.
Short’s Brewing Company and the state’s marketing campaign will release a Pure Michigan Autumn IPA on Oct. 5. The announcement was released on Monday, the first day of fall.
All of the ingredients of the Pure Michigan Autumn IPA originate in the state, most from northwest Lower Michigan.
According to a release, the Pure Michigan IPA will include malt ingredients from the Great Lakes Malting Company in Traverse City, the Empire Malting Company and Valley View Farm in East Jordan. MI Local Hops in Williamsburg and the Michigan Hop Alliance in Northport will the supply the hops.
Craft Cultures in Hancock supplies the yeast for Pure Michigan IPA.
“This beer was designed to celebrate the craft beer industry and suppliers in Michigan,” Short’s Brewing Company founder Joe Shorts said in the release.
Shorts said the IPA is “well balanced” and allows the local malt, hops and Upper Peninsula yeast to shine.
“Pure Michigan Autumn IPA pays homage to them and their products, our brewery staff and what great flavors can come when we work together,” Shorts said in the release. “We hope this beer captures what fall feels like in Michigan.”
The Pure Michigan Autumn IPA will first be available at Short’s Pub in Bellaire on Oct. 4.
A multi-week distribution cycle will begin across the state starting on Oct. 6, putting Pure Michigan Autumn IPA on shelves at Meijer, Busch’s, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Food Center and Kroger Marketplace as well as other independent retailers and some 50 taprooms.
An interactive map showing where to find the new IPA will be released on Oct. 4 at shortsbrewing.com and michigan.org.
The beer will be available at several Short’s Michigan events in October including Oct. 14 at 7 Monks in Traverse City. The Pure Michigan IPA will be at Short’s events at 7 Monks in Grand Rapids (Oct. 10), Café One 3 in Kawkawlin (Oct. 24), Clubhouse BFD in Rochester Hills (Oct. 29) and Session Room in Ann Arbor (Oct. 30).
The Pure Michigan IPA will be available at the second annual Chicago Rare and Wild Beer Fest on Oct. 5. The beer also will be available at the Detroit Fall Beer Festival at Eastern Market Oct. 25-26.
