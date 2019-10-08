ELK RAPIDS — October may not be the ideal month for spending time at the beach, but that didn't stop the Superfluid Supply Company.
The alternate beverage brand of Short's Brewing Company released Beaches Hard Seltzer in Michigan and six other states this month, according to a release from the company.
Beaches Tropical Hard Seltzer debuted in 12-pack cans and kegs this month in Michigan, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.
According to the release, Beaches is a hard seltzer made with tropical flavors and real fruit juice. The 95-calorie drink is 4 percent alcohol by volume, has 4 grams of carbs and no sugar.
The Superfluid Supply Company is the latest extension of Short's Brewing Company established in 2004 by Joe Short. The company launched Starcut Ciders in 2014.
In the release, Short's Brewing Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen said the company put "a focus on manipulating ingredients and the process" with its hard seltzer.
More information on the product is available at www.beacheshardseltzer.com.
