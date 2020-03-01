TRAVERSE CITY — A new tenant and a new look deserve a new name.
ECEK Holdings, LLC is giving the former Hillside Plaza an extensive interior and exterior remodel of the facility built in the late 1970s.
All the changes were greeted by a new Market Hub sign on Wednesday at the shopping center on West South Airport Road, just east of China Fair restaurant.
“It’ll be a modern-looking facility,” said Mike Kolarevic, who is redeveloping the site along with his brother, John.
The Women’s Resource Center is moving into the three sites on the western edge. WRC plans to open a second thrift store in the nearly 6,000-square-foot space.
Mike Kolarevic said the far west end of the building has been vacant “for years.”
The Women’s Resource Center also will occupy the two adjacent suites. The new suite will have a single entrance on the front and a spot for drop-off donations at the rear of the building.
Beyond filling vacancies at the building, Mike Kolarevic said it’s nice to provide a new location for an important organization.
“It’s great,” he said. “We’re very excited to work with the Women’s Resource Center.”
Women’s Resource Center was looking for more room for its the 8,000-square-foot building it owns on the west side of Traverse City. Adding a second thrift store on the east side puts the WRC back in the vicinity where it used to operate a store on Garfield Avenue.
“It really fits their needs,” he said, adding that WRC has a long-term lease. “They wanted a location on this side of town. So it fits their needs and what they were looking for space-wise.”
The three suites will be connected inside.
The suite to the west will display furniture and feature a spot for drop-off donations at the back. The middle suite will include changing rooms and restrooms. The suite WRC will occupy on the eastern side will include offices and the cash register.
With the Women’s Resource Center moving in, Illusions Smoke Shop and Second Sun Tattoo have moved toward the middle of the building. Willie’s Rear and Check ‘N Go are staying.
Mike Kolarevic said there’s currently one 1,200-square-foot storefront vacant on what is one of the highest traffic density areas in Traverse City.
“It’s a good space for people to put a business in here,” he said.
Kolarevic said the building is in the process of getting a new roof and a new HVAC system. He said the current wooden overhang will be replaced with a more modern look. Some of the railings in the front of the building will also be removed, and the facade updated.
