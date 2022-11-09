From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Shopping with an opportunity to give back returns to downtown Traverse City Nov. 12.
Shop Your Community Day runs throughout the day. For every purchase made at a participating downtown Traverse City merchant, 15% of the sale will be donated to a nonprofit selected by the purchaser.
There are dozens of downtown merchants participating in the event, according to a release from the Downtown Traverse City Association.
- Participating merchants include Captain’s Quarters, Cherry Republic, Brilliant Books, Toy Harbor, Traverse City Spice & Tea Merchants, James C. Smith Fine Jewelry, Plamondon Shoes, Glitz & Spurs, Nifty Things!, Cherry Hill Boutique, Fustini’s Oil & Vinegar, Amical, Suhm-thing, Acoustic Tap Room, Grand Traverse Distillery, City Opera House, Golden Shoes, Peace Love & Little Donuts, Harbor View Lavendar Farm, Sweet Pea, Daisy Jane, Wilson Antiques, Yana Dee, Robert Frost Quality, Flying Noodle/Mama Lu’s (gift cards), Flea, The Exchang, Diversions, Sincerely Betty, l.a.cool, Eleven, Northern Lights Home Decor Inc, Red Ginger, Higher Art Gallery (annual community fundraiser, The Cheese Lady, Haystacks LL, Tabletop Underground, Becky Thatcher Design, On the Rock, Great Lakes Bath & Body, Inc. and Nolan’s Tobacco and Cigar Bar.
Among the participating nonprofits listed include Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library GTR, Cherryland Humane Society, AC Paw, Northwest Michigan Arts & Culture Network, Traverse City Music Boosters, National Writers Series, Parallel 45 Theatre, Old Town Playhouse, Crooked Tree Arts Center, The Greenspire School, Traverse Area District Library, The Children’s House, The Great Lakes Children’s Museum, American Association of University Women Traverse City (AAUWTC), The Pathfinder School, North Sky Raptor Sanctuary, For Love of Water, Inland Seas Education Association, The Women’s Resource Center, Munson Healthcare Hospice, Parkinson’s Network North, Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI), Dann’s House, Love Thy Neighbor Grand Traverse Region, Habitat for Humanity-Grand Traverse Region, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Up North Pride, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore, TART Trails, Traverse Health Clinic, FOR Animals, Boots for Kids and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
More information is available at https://www.downtowntc.com/ or by visiting the Downtown Traverse City Facebook page.
