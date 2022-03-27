MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry has partnered with the Hoffmann Family of Companies, a Naples, Florida-based operator of nine family-oriented cruises and vessels.
The Hoffman family operates the Naples Princess in Naples, the Miss Augusta in Missouri Wine Country, the Volunteer Princess in Knoxville, Tennessee, and other vessels. It also owns companies involved in hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, golf, professional services, manufacturing and commercial real estate.
“We pride ourselves on partnering with thriving companies where we can add value, not reinvent the wheel,” founder David Hoffmann said in a release. “Mackinac Island is a special place to us where we’ve visited often, and Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry is a unique part of the magical journey to Michigan’s crown jewel. We want to be part of Shepler’s continuing to do what it does best.”
Chris and Bill Shepler will continue to be involved in day-to-day operations, and will remain partial owners. The Shepler’s name and branding will remain. No changes in staff are planned, Chris Shepler said in the release.
The move is intended to ensure that the company continues its family-based legacy, according to the release.
“We’ve been approached many times by potential partners, but never before have we connected both personally and professionally with a family that so closely identifies with Shepler’s commitment to first-class service for every guest, every day,” Chris Shepler said.
Shepler’s has invested more than $13 million in upgrades since 2015. Recent investments include:
- $4 million — William Richard (newest ferry, launched in 2020)
- $3.8 million — Miss Margy (new ferry launched in 2018)
- $3.4 million — Mackinac Island dock expansion (2019)
- $2 million — Mackinaw City parking
“My brother and I will eventually retire someday, and we have aligned with a partner who is vested in ensuring the Shepler legacy lives on while remaining true to our enduring commitment to service for the next generations of Mackinac Island visitors,” said Chris Shepler.
The partnership will make it easier to access capital for future upgrades or improvements and will guarantee the company’s financial security, Shepler said.
The pandemic put a damper on Mackinac Island tourism, but visits to the island have steadily increased. Historically, more than a million people visit the island each year. Visitor estimates for 2021 broke the previous record, set in 2019.
Travel website TripAdvisor named Mackinac Island the most popular summer destination in the nation in 2018. Revenues from hotel rooms were up 66 percent between 2011 and 2018, the release stated.
Bill Shepler’s father, Captain William H. Shepler, first opened a snack shop catering to Mackinaw City tourists in 1945, and soon saw the potential in transporting them to Mackinac Island via speed boat. Shepler’s 78th season is scheduled to begin on April 21.
More information is available at www.sheplersferry.com and at www.hoffmannfamilyofcompanies.com.
