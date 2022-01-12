DEARBORN — After seven consecutive weeks of declines and one unchanged week, gasoline prices in Michigan increased sharply.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.18 in the state on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The $3.18 pump price was 8 cents more than it was a week ago, according to the release.
The average price for gasoline in Michigan at this time last month was $3.22. The price for a gallon in January 2021 was $2.17.
The recent gasoline increase means motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $3 from when prices topped out in November 2021.
According to Energy Information Administration data, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 10.1 million barrels to 232.8 million barrels. But the gasoline demand decreased from 9.72 million barrels per day to 8.17 million.
“The current stock level is approximately 14 percent lower than at the end of December 2020, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices,” according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil by $1.61 to $79.46 a barrel at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, according to the release. The increase last week after the EIA reported total domestic crude stocks decreased by 2.1 million barrels to 417.9 million.
A decision earlier last week by OPEC+ to maintain a 400,000 barrels per day monthly crude production increases beginning in February 2022 also helped to bolster crude prices, according to the release.
“Typically, pump prices decline due to lower gas demand and a rise in total stocks, but continued growth in the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release.
Traverse City continued to report some of the most expensive gasoline prices in the state with a $3.26 average. Marquette had the most expensive at $3.31 while metro Detroit also made the list at $3.23.
Michigan’s least expensive gasoline price averages were posted in Grand Rapids ($3.13), Saginaw ($3.13) and Flint ($3.15).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.30, according to the AAA release. The U.S. average is up 1 cent from last week, but down 4 cents from this time last month. The national average a year ago was $2.31.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
