From Staff Reports
BELLAIRE — The operator of Shanty Creek Resort paid $87,529 in overtime back wages to 256 workers after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division.
The division determined that Trinidad Resort & Club LLC repeatedly violated Fair Labor Standards Act overtime requirements when it paid workers only for the hours they were scheduled, rather than for the total number of hours they actually worked, according to a release.
Trinidad also was assessed civil money penalties for child labor violations, the release stated.
The division determined that Shanty Creek Resort:
- Failed to pay employees for work performed before or after their scheduled shifts.
- Paid servers overtime based upon their direct wages as tipped workers, rather than on the full minimum wage as the law requires.
- Paid one worker a flat salary regardless of the number of hours worked, resulting in a failure to pay overtime in workweeks longer than 40 hours.
- Failed to maintain accurate payroll records by not recording or paying for pre and post-shift work.
The division found the resort operator violated child labor requirements when it scheduled at least 11 workers aged 14 or 15: to work after 7 p.m.; more than three hours on a school day; and more than 18 hours in a workweek while school was in session. Trinidad paid a civil penalty of $7,513 for those violations.
“Employers must pay workers every penny they have legally earned,” Grand Rapids Wage and Hour Division District Director Mary O’Rourke said. “If employees work before or after their scheduled shifts, the employer benefits from that work — so they must pay for it.
“Businesses that employ minors also have an important responsibility to ensure young workers benefit from their work experience and that their employment does not interfere with their education or risk their safety,” she said.
