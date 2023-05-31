TROY — With the unofficial start to the summer season in the rearview mirror, Michigan Wine Country is ready to throw a little shade.
Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is on the cover of the 2023 “Michigan Wine Country.” The annual wine and touring guide hit tasting rooms around the state on Tuesday.
Free in tasting rooms, individual copies will also be sold on the Michigan Wine Country website for $2.95 plus shipping.
The biggest feature in the 2023 magazine is titled Winery Wanderlust for a road trips story that features an excursion “from the Chicago area to Southwest and Northwest Michigan” and includes several places to visit on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail and the Old Mission Peninsula, according to a release.
“Elevate the Everyday” in the magazine features the 50th anniversary of Mawby Vineyards and Winery in Suttons Bay as part of an article on how “sparkling wines adds a festive feeling to ordinary life,” according to the online index in “Michigan Wine Country.”
Other features in the annual publication include:
- “What Grows Together Goes Together: Pair locally sourced food with state-grown wine for a complete Michigan-themed meal.”
- “’A Great Grape’ for Michigan: Wineries turn out rich, velvety Cabernet Franc.”
- “’The Sum is Greater than the Parts:’ Blending brings out the best in wines throughout the state.”
The articles in Michigan Wine Country are designed “to serve as as a jumping-off point and to check out our comprehensive listings and corresponding maps later in the magazine,” according to an email.
The maps and listings of “wineries, cideries, meaderies, and tasting rooms” includes 193 locations, not including auxiliary tasting rooms. The listing in 2022 included 178 different locations.
There is also a “Michigan Wine by the Numbers” section in the magazine. The state’s wine industry had a total economic impact of $6.334 billion in 2022.
The tourism impact in 2022 showed more than 187,000 tourists made more than 615,000 visits and spent nearly $209 million. The tourism numbers were sourced from WineAmerica’s 2022 National Impact Study of the Wine Industry by John Dunham & Associates.
There is also a round-up of Michigan wines winning awards in major competitions over the past year.
The 52-page Michigan Wine Country magazine is available online at https://www.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=22180&i=792007&p=1&ver=html5.
