From Staff Reports
SAN FRANCISCO — Shady Lane Cellars earned four medals at the 2019 San Francisco International Wine Competition.
Thousands of wines from more than 30 counties entered the Nov. 9-11 competition. Complete results became available last week.
Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay won two gold and two bronze medals for the five wines it entered in the competition.
The top-scoring wine from Shady Lane was its 2017 Grüner Veltliner, which scored 92 points and earned gold in the Other White Varietal .7 Percent or Below category. A 2017 Semi-Dry Estate Riesling earned 91 points and scored a gold in the Riesling 2 Percent and Above category.
Earning bronze for Shady Lane Cellars was a 2016 Reserve Estate Cabernet Franc and a 2016 Reserve Blaufränkisch in the Other Red Varietal category.
