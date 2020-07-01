SUTTONS BAY — A new brand in a new month deserves a new delivery method.
Shady Lane Cellars on July 1 launches Brio, a new brand for its label. It will mark the first time Shady Lane Cellars has released wine in a can.
“It’s fun and exciting for us,” Shady Lane Cellars General Manager Rick DeBlasio said of the second label. “We wanted to diversify the portfolio a little bit. It’s still 100 percent estate grown.
“This allows us to have something a little more fun, a little more whimsical.”
According to dictionary.com, the noun brio is defined as “vigor; vivacity.” DeBlasio said it was the perfect name for “cool climate wines.”
And a can is the ideal vessel for the northern Michigan lifestyle. DeBlasio said it can be enjoyed at the beach, around a campfire, aboard a paddleboat or simply chilling inside a cooler.
“It’s hard to put a glass of wine in a koozie,” DeBlasio said. “It comes in a perfect, go-anywhere package. It’s really a great way to enjoy the wine.”
Brio will be available wholesale starting today at the winery, 9580 E. Shady Lane, south of Suttons Bay. DeBlasio said Brio will be on retail store shelves in Michigan by the end of the month. Distribution to Illinois is next, hesaid, followed by Indiana.
The 375-milliliter cans — slightly more than a typical 12-ounce can — retail for $7 each.
A can contains two servings, the equivalent of half a bottle of wine. Brio will be available in four packs for $26 at the winery.
Brio by Shady Lane Cellars in cans will come in three initial varieties: Rosé, Bubbly Vines and Cider. A release announcing the varieties described them as:
- Rosé brings “flavors of fresh berries, white peach and tangerine.” Its alcohol by volume is 11 percent.
- Bubbly Vibes is “strawberries and cream ride on a melody of crisp bubbles to a key lime finish.” ABV is 10.5 percent.
- Cider is 6.7 percent ABV and is “crisp, clean and made from heritage Michigan apples. Aromatics of orchard blossoms flow into flavors of tart cherry and vanilla. It finishes with subtle pear-like tannins.”
Brio will feature one bottled variety, Brio Red. A release describes the 12 percent ABV Brio Red as featuring “the aromas and flavors of raspberry reduction, cherry preserves and warm baking spice. It finishes with soft and velvet-like tannins and is a food-loving blend of Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc.”
Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula, Leelanau Cellars and Ciccone Vineyard and Winery in Leelanau County entered the canned wine industry last summer. 45 North Vineyard and Winery in Lake Leelanau also produces canned cider.
Even though wineries don’t put its top reserve offerings into aluminum cans, DeBlasio said the portability is a great fit for the area. Besides, it’s not like getting wine into the hands of more consumers is a bad thing.
“It’s exciting, especially for a region like ours,” he said. “We’re putting real quality, drinkable wines into cans.”
