SUTTONS BAY — Brio now has a starting five.
Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is adding two new varieties of its Michigan-made, sustainably-grown canned wines: Brio Red and Blanc.
Shady Lane Cellars launched a new brand for its label July 1, 2020. It was the first time Shady Lane Cellars released wine in a can.
“It’s fun and exciting for us,” Shady Lane Cellars General Manager Rick DeBlasio said of the second label for a July 1, 2020 Record-Eagle article. “We wanted to diversify the portfolio a little bit. It’s still 100 percent estate grown.
“This allows us to have something a little more fun, a little more whimsical.”
Now the Leelanau Peninsula winery is adding Brio Blanc and Red to its roster. The Brio brand of canned wine debuted with Rosé, Bubbly Vibes and Cider.
Brio Blanc is described as “a bright, fruity, slightly effervescent and off-dry wine,” according to a release. Previously available in bottles, Brio Red “blends flavors of raspberry reduction, cherry preserves and warm baking spice into a soft finish. If you love Cabernet Franc or Pinot Noir, Brio Red is the one to grab,” according to the release.
All five Brio flavors will be distributed wholesale in the Lower Peninsula. Expanded distribution in Indiana and the Chicago area will follow, according to the release.
DeBlasio said the two additional Brio varieties were part of the plan at the winery. DeBlasio said Blanc and Red continue what Rosé, Vibes and Cider started last summer.
“This is still our 100 percent estate-grown, SIP-certified fruit,” DeBlasio said in the release. “This was always in the pipeline, so to be at a point where we can continue to grow in this way is exciting.”
Brio canned wine comes in 375-milliliter cans — slightly more than a typical 12-ounce can — and retail for $7 each. A can contains two servings, the equivalent of half a bottle of wine.
Brio is available at stores that currently carry Shady Lane Cellars wines or it can be ordered online at www.shadylanecellars.com.
Brio variety four-packs are available at the winery.
