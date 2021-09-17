LANSING — A Michigan Gas Utilities Corporation requested rate increase before the Michigan Public Service Commission resulted in a settlement, according to a release from the office of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.
The settlement was “roughly 40% lower than the requested rate increase submitted,” according to the release.
The MPSC approved the $9.25 million settlement, which was about $6 million less than MGUC’s original request of $15.1 million. The MGUC originally requested an increase of 8.2% for residential customers, but the settlement resulted in an increase of about 4.9%.
The settlement also included:
- implementation of a low-income senior bill assistance program providing bill credits of $6.50 a month
- a residential income allowance of $13 a month
- a low-income allowance credit of $30 a month
- a $100,000 shareholder donation to give grants to customers at 150% of the federal poverty level to eliminate debt
“I’m pleased with this settlement outcome, which both reduces the burden consumers will ultimately feel while implementing new assistance options,” Nessel said in a release. “My office will continue to advocate for consumers in a way that prioritizes utility customers over company shareholders.”
MGUC filed for a natural gas rate increase with the MPSC in March. The utility’s last rate increase was in 2015, according to the release.
The MGUC provides natural gas to more than 180,000 customers in the southern and western Lower Peninsula.
