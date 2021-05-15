TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS EcoCorps and Northwest Michigan Works! have launched a registered apprenticeship program for landscape management technicians.
The program is through a U.S. Department of Labor initiative.
The program offerings are paid, on-the-job training in areas such as "green construction, reforestation, site restoration and leadership skills," according to a release. The program is for 2,000 hours.
Those completing the apprenticeship earn a national credential as a Landscape Management Technician among other certificates.
SEEDS is accepting applications for its first cohort of apprentices "on a rolling basis with a limited number of positions available," the release stated. Applications for an EcoCorps Crew Member position are available at www.ecoseeds.org.
Flexibility for those completing high school or college is available.
"SEEDS is very excited to launch this unique workforce and leadership development opportunity for our communities," SEEDS EcoCorp Program Director Jennifer Flynn said in the release.
"Apprentices will be working with skilled mentors and professionals to obtain a National Credential upon completion of the training and will be earning full-time wages during seasonal programming. This project was created to offer an earn-while-you-learn employment opportunity for youth ages 16 to 24 interested in learning about the possibilities available to them in green-collar careers."
Registered U.S. Department of Labor apprenticeships are offered in more than 1,300 occupations. For more information on apprenticeships in the region, visit www.networksnorthwest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.