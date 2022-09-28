TRAVERSE CITY — It’s more than 2,700 miles from the capital of Iceland to the Cherry Capital.
The distance from Traverse City to Reykjavik will lessen with the fall installment of the Leadership Book Club for Women. The series will be held on four consecutive Tuesday’s this fall, Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1.
- “Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World” is the title of the four-part Women’s Leadership Book Club. The 2022 book is by Canadian-Icelandic writer Eliza Jean Reid, who has been the first lady of Iceland since her marriage to President Guni Thorlacius Jóhannesson in 2016.
Sprakkar is an ancient Icelandic word meaning extraordinary or outstanding women, according to a summary of the book on Amazon.ca.
“Secrets of the Sprakkar” examines Reid’s adopted homeland and its “attitude toward women: the deep-seated cultural sense of fairness, the influence of current and historical role models, and, crucially, the areas where Iceland still has room for improvement,” the Amazon summary said. The book is meant to serve as a discussion “of what it means to move through the world as a woman and how the rules of society play more of a role in who we view as equal ...” the summary added.
Anchorlight Creative Chief Operating Officer Annie Zimmerman, who will again facilitate the book club sessions, said the book is a departure from the previous four selections.
“With this book we took a little different approach from some of our previous leadership development,” Zimmerman said. “We loved her story. The topics she covers rely really well with professional leadership like work-life balance, mentoring others and effective leadership strategies.
“It’s more of a memoir than a leadership development book, but the way (Iceland) approaches gender equity in the workplace and women in leadership positions is real interesting and something we can all learn from.”
While the book selected is somewhat of a departure from the previous three book club events, which began in the spring of 2021, so is the structure. This will be the first time all four sessions of the series will be held in-person.
There are two different pricing options available. The price of the series includes a workbook, live facilitation for each session and one live group session with a leadership development coach. The cost is $179 for a digital copy of the workbook, which does not include a copy of “Secrets of the Sprakkar.” A print copy of the workbook and “Secrets of the Sprakkar” is $219.
Zimmerman said the print copies of the book and workbook deadline is Oct. 3. The deadline for the digital version of the workbook is Oct. 10.
The first three installments of the Women in Business Book Club Series was a partnership between Traverse Connect and Anchorlight Creative. While Traverse Connect is still a supporter of the series and host for all four sessions, the renamed Leadership Book Club for Women is now under Anchorlight’s leadership development arm, the nonprofit Helm Foundation.
Anchorlight Creative founder and CEO Sabrina Morrice is the president of The Helm Foundation while Zimmerman is the vice president. Morrice, who split her time between northern Michigan and Detroit, will just operate in southeastern Michigan moving forward.
“We’re just taking it a different direction,” said Zimmerman, who said the new organization should soon have 501©(3)status. “I’m leading the Traverse City Helm Foundation and she’s leading the downstate Helm Foundation. It really has two locations.”
The Helm Foundation is also taking over ticketing responsibilities for the Leadership Book Club for Women. Visit www.thehelmfoundation.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
Like previous book clubs, there will be a guest presentation. Traverse City based professional business coach Halle Simpson will lead the discussion and live experience on Oct. 18.
Zimmerman said Simpson was quick to jump on board during a discussion earlier this spring.
“We’re lucky to have her,” Zimmerman said.
The Women in Business Book Club debuted in the spring of 2021 with “Nine Lies About Work” by Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall. The fall 2021 selection was “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday” by Jay Shetty.
The book club began its second year this spring with “Set Boundaries, Find Peace: A Guide to Reclaiming Yourself” by Nedra Glover Tawwab.
Zimmerman said there 5-6 people signed up for the current series. All of the three previous events drew 15-18 participants.
“We’re really hoping to get our numbers up,” she said. “There’s usually a late push.”
