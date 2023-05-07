TRAVERSE CITY — Even Mother Nature had enough of the previous attempts.
Originally scheduled for May 2020 and then again in 2021, the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival finally made its debut in Traverse City on May 7, 2022.
“We’re kind of tongue-in-cheek calling this the third annual inaugural Spring Beer Festival,” Guild Executive Director Scott Graham joked for a Feb. 8, 2022, Record-Eagle article on the debut event.
Even though the event is held rain or shine, there was plenty of the latter at Turtle Creek Stadium. More than 1,500 tickets were sold to the first Spring Beer Festival after the pandemic drenched plans in 2020 and 2021.
“We finally got it off the ground,” Guild Publicist Dianna Stampfler said. “We had sunny skies and about 72 degrees. It was about perfect.”
While it may not be as warm as last year, the extended forecast looks favorable for the second annual Spring Beer Festival on May 13 at Turtle Creek Stadium, located at 333 Stadium Drive off U.S. 31 South. The event runs from 1-6 p.m. for the general public.
Tickets for the festival are $50 per person in advance or $60 the day of the event. Tickets for those age 21 and older entitle the purchaser to 15 3-ounce samples. Additional tokens can be purchased on site.
All festival attendees must be 21 or older to enter and provide valid identification. Designated Driver tickets will be available for $10 at the event at the Will Call window.
Guild Enthusiast Members who purchase a yearly pass for $35 can get into the Traverse City event an hour early, and can also get into other Guild events early, as well as have earlier access to tickets.
Nearly 100 different breweries are scheduled for the Spring Beer Fest. The breweries will feature more than 465 unique beers in 75 distinct styles.
Among the breweries participating from the northwestern Lower Peninsula are:
- Bellaire/Elk Rapids: Short’s Brewing
- Beulah: Five Shores Brewing, St. Ambrose Cellars
- Boyne City: Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
- Cheboygan: Cheboygan Brewing
- Frankfort: Stormcloud Brewing
- Gaylord: Big Buck Brewery, Snowbelt Brewing
- Mackinaw City: Biere de Mac Brew Works
- Manistee: North Channel Brewing
- Northport: The Mitten Brewing
- Petoskey: Beards Brewery, Petoskey Brewing
- Traverse City: Brewery Terra Firma, Earthen Ales, Fresh Coast Beer Works, Loco Boys Brewing, MiddleCoast Brewing, Rare Bird Brewpub, Right Brain Brewery, Silver Spruce Brewing
- Williamsburg: Stone Hound Brewing
“We are thrilled to be returning to Traverse City to celebrate our Spring Beer Festival for a second year,” Graham said in a release. “This area is known for its welcoming great beer culture and the Spring Beer Festival is the ideal place to gather, sample a variety of beers and welcome the warm weather season.”
The festival will feature food concessions run by the Traverse City Pit Spitters. There will also be live music.
More information on the Spring Beer Festival is available at www.mibeer.com/Events/spring-beer-festival.
The remainder of the Guild’s 2023 festival schedule includes:
- Summer Beer Festival: July 21-22 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. General admission tickets went on sale May 4.
- U.P. Fall Beer Festival: Sept. 9 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. General admission tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m.
- Detroit Fall Beer Festival: Oct. 28 at Eastern Market in Detroit. General admission tickets go on sale Aug. 3 at 10 a.m.
For more on each festival, visit mibeer.com/events.
Founded in 1997, the Guild has nearly 300 member breweries. Michigan ranks No. 6 in the United States for overall breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, according to Statistica. Michigan ranks behind California, Pennsylvania, New York, Washington and Colorado.
The state’s brewing industry has more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, producing a total economic impact of more than $2.5 billion, according to the Guild release.
