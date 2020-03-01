TRAVERSE CITY — A bigger box may be better, but a second store was superior solution.
After unsuccessfully searching for a larger location for the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store, the organization settled on an even better idea. The nonprofit will open a second thrift store location later this year on West South Airport Road in the Market Hub, the new name for the former Hillside Plaza just east of China Fair Restaurant.
Carol Rose, thrift store manager, expects occupancy in April and a June opening for the second location.
“Everything we needed was checked off with this building,” Rose said.
Juliette Schultz, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center, said the board approved a second location in August 2017. But finding the right fit was a problem.
“Anything we could find close, it wasn’t the right building or it was $1 million plus,” Rose said.
“We went down a few paths as we were going through the process,” Schultz added.
WRC purchased its current thrift store at 3030 North U.S. 31 in 2005. But the 8,000-square-foot building soon grew too small.
Organization officials were quick to point out that is a positive, not a negative.
The Women’s Resource Center signed a long-term lease on South Airport Road. The thrift store will occupy the three suites on the west side of the Market Hub, giving the organization nearly 6,000 additional square feet.
“The new store is going to be huge,” Rose said. “We’re going to hit it right out of the park.”
“We knew we had to have a better area for donations, better sorting and parking,” added Schultz, who later said officials “can’t wait” to have a second location on the other side of town.
While officials are anxious for the second store opening, Women’s Resource Center has plenty of items in a storage facility in Grawn waiting for a new home. Rose said the storage items are earmarked for the new store.
“That’s not cost effective,” Rose said of the stored inventory. “That needs to be sold.”
Women’s Resource Center reported an annual gross revenue of $744,000 in 2019 from its Thrift Store, even with the challenging parking and donation situation at the building on top of the hill.
Rose expects the revenue for the two thrift stores to top $1 million.
“I think we’re going to do better than that,” she said.
Rose said the average sale at its current thrift store is $21.20. Half of each dollar spent goes back into the mission of the Women’s Resource Center. According to the organization’s website, the organization aims “to protect, shelter, and empower people impacted by domestic and sexual violence.”
The Women’s Resource Center is a private non-profit with a $2 million budget and the WRC also hands out 8,000 to 10,000 free vouchers a month, which Rose said can vary widely.
“It can be a winter coat or a whole house,” Rose said. “It depends on what the community needs.”
Schultz said money from sold items goes back to the mission, and the free vouchers are the way to give back to the community.
“Everything we do here is trying to support that mission,” Schultz said.
While the donation room at its Thrift Store may appear disorganized, it is necessary, said Rose.
She began volunteering at the store in 1986 when it was called the Treasure Trove and can still “spot polyester a mile away.”
“That back room is organized chaos,” Rose said. “It truly has to look that way. A lot of stuff has to go through there; that’s security. It has to be that full in the summertime because stuff flies out of there.”
When the Women’s Resource Center is ready to open its second thrift store location, plenty of assistance is ready and waiting. Closed clothing stores have donated display racks and mannequins; moving companies have offered free services. Then there are all the volunteers who have offered assistance.
“We have volunteers waiting in line to sign up to help,” Schultz said.
“It takes all of us to work together to do what we do,” Rose added.
Schultz said the Women’s Resource Center will reveal a new brand when the second thrift store opens.
She said the new logo will align with the organization’s vision.
