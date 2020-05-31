KINGSLEY — Who doesn’t love pizza?
That’s what Michael Ascione is banking on.
Ascione, part of the family-run Northland Foods in Kingsley and Kalkaska, is opening a Papa John’s pizzeria adjacent to the Grand Traverse County grocery store. Scheduled to open on June 4, Papa John’s will fill some of the former space when Northland Gas relocated to the west.
Papa John’s will give Kingsley another option for pies. A. Papano’s Pizza is located downtown at 120 South Brownson Ave.
“Yes, I think there is (enough business for both),” Ascione said. “That’s why we’re doing it.”
Papa John’s, which will be managed by brother-in-law Matt Blakely, will deliver within 10 minutes of Kingsley, Ascione said. He anticipates employing about a dozen people.
Papa John’s will share a kitchen with the deli in the 1,000-square-foot space. The lobby for Papa John’s will occupy about 500 square feet with an expansion of the food store’s deli/bakery and produce sections scheduled for the remainder.
Also in the village business plans is the Kingsley Family Vision Care. Clay Skrzypczak, who owns Kalkaska Family Vision Care, is anticipating a fall opening at 108 E. Main St., near the southeast corner of Main Street and Brownson Avenue.
“Kingsley is a nice town; a great community,” Ascione said. “Kingsley’s been doing pretty well.”
The vision care business may complement Stag Dental, which opened April 22, 2019 at 116 W. Main St. Erik Burke began the practice from scratch and reported it was adding 30-50 new patients a month before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
“We’re steadily, steadily growing,” said Burke, who owns and operates the practice.
Burke said Stag Dental has three full- and three part-time employees and looks to restart its hygiene program in mid- to late June.
