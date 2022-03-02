TRAVERSE CITY — A vinyl sign from last year’s school play, 20 feet from the end of a roll of vinyl, or a banner message that was printed too close to the margins.
The question of what to do with those items now has an answer: Bag it, of course.
Britten Inc. on Tuesday launched Priorlife, LLC. The new company takes previously-used banners, signs, displays and other event branding from its parent company and turns them into custom-made bags.
Britten employees shouldn’t be surprised to see Priorlife Creative Director Jessica Reehorst taking used banners and discarded vinyl scraps from bins at the company’s Cass Road facilities or happily accepting old event materials, ready to turn them into one of three styles of tote bags.
“People see me looking around the little trash bins,” said Reehorst, who moved back to the area a year ago after spending seven years in New York City. “It’s fun.”
“It’s exciting because this is a need — and green, recycled, reusable material is big everywhere, but especially here,” Britten CEO Ryan Kennedy said at the company’s headquarters. “We’re trying to design that into the raw materials even before they come in the door.
“It’s kind of giving everything a second chance, which is a cool story.”
Even Priorlife is getting a second chance. The company started a dozen years ago and was active about five years, Kennedy said.
“It just kind of phased out,” Kennedy said. “There was still demand. There just wasn’t anyone dedicated to run it.”
That’s where Reehorst, backed by some 24 talented seamstresses, comes into the picture. The Fashion Institute of Technology graduate started at Britten in November and has been leading the venture.
“What Jess has brought to the table is style and fashion,” Kennedy said. “It’s a step up from where we were before. She brought a great design to it, the whole process.”
Reehorst is working with experienced seamstress Helen Carrell.
“We decided the styles together,” Reehorst said. “I came up with the pattern, the prototype, and then she helped me streamline what I had going, make it easier for production because she has so much experience here.”
“I just sew,” Carrell joked, sitting at one of four sewing machines and adjacent to a serger in the Priorlife office. “It’s real cool to be able to get this thing off the ground. It’s fun.”
Reehorst said Priorlife previously produced tote bags out of banner material from the Marine Corps Marathon. Reehorst said “they sold out immediately.”
“It was a similar product,” Reehorst said. “It was well received. The production model just needed some recalibration. We’re bringing it back in a newer, more streamlined bag.”
Priorlife offers three styles of tote bags: panel, uniform and patchwork. The uniform and panel totes are made from three pieces of material, while the patchwork is made from nine.
Reehorst said Priorlife products soon will be in retail locations.
“We’re taking orders right now,” she said. “It will be available in stores to buy.”
In addition to its coming retail component, Priorlife also will offer custom tote bags for companies. Reehorst said these will be turned into promotional products, gifts or even merchandise for businesses.
“We can print their logo on the white space,” Reehorst said. “They can even put their own design on it if they want.”
Kennedy said Priorlife is a way to keep these used Britten banners from ending up in landfills.
He added it will be interesting to quantify it as Priorlife has some longevity.
“Campaign banners are up for a certain time and 99 percent of the time they end up in the garbage can,” Kennedy said. “It will be interesting to check back in a year and then we can quantify it.”
Kennedy said Britten will also be able to use the lead and tail of its rolls. He said Britten would often sell roll ends for $10 for household use and in the past few months started utilizing a radio-frequency welding process to attach the 10 feet portions on either end of the roll.
While Priorlife is beginning with tote bags, Reehorst and Kennedy don’t see it remaining that way.
“There’s a lot of ideas going forward,” Reehorst said. “I’d like to do back packs, duffle bags, large beach bags. There’s thousands of possibilities.”
Kennedy said he could even see Priorlife add personnel beyond the 24 seamstresses working in its two production facilities.
“We’re starting the manufacturing process here and we’d like to keep as it as much in northern Michigan as long as we can,” he said.
Reehorst said how much the bags retail for is still being finalized.
She said the custom bags will be a little more expensive, but that companies will receive a price break for ordering in bulk.
“We’re going for affordable product, but it’s also a specialized product,” Reehorst said. “It’s also upcycled. We’re doing this for a reason.”
And the reason is right in the name, giving durable material that had a prior life a second one.
“The material is super durable,” said Reehorst, who said her mother and roommate still have one of the totes from the first iteration of Priorlife. “They last forever; they stick around.”
