GRAWN — Schwan’s Home Delivery is closing its Grawn depot.
Jennifer Rock, the director of communications and public relations for Schwan’s, confirmed in an email the depot will be closed as of Friday. The Grawn facility is located at 7062 U.S. 31.
In the email, Rock confirmed the Marshall, Minnesota-based company informed its customers in the Traverse City area it was closing the depot. The phone number Thursday morning was disconnected.
“This decision was not made lightly,” the email states. “We have loved being a part of this community and are grateful for the work of our Traverse City team.
“However, despite our best efforts, this depot was no longer viable for our business. We also closed other depots in U.S. locations that were no longer viable.”
A Schwan’s depot in Rudyard closed for the same reason, Rock said in a separate email.
In the email announcing the closure of the Grawn location, the company said it is “making every effort to support our employees who are impacted to the best of our ability and in alignment with our values.” Rock said the Grawn closure “impacts five employees.”
Customers in the Traverse City area can still receive Schwan’s products by using the company’s app, ordering online or by calling 1-888-SCHWANS. Product will be delivered in two days from UPS, according to the email.
In March, Schwan’s announced it was transitioning its “name and brand identity” to Yelloh, according to a release from the company. The announcement coincided with the company’s 70th anniversary and was “expected to be fully implemented by the beginning of 2023.”
“As Yelloh, we will continue to operate as the same solutions-focused food delivery service that keeps our customers’ freezers stocked and their families happily fed,” Executive Chairman Paul Schwan said in the release.
