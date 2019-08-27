TRAVERSE CITY — True North Energy LLC has purchased 25 gas station/convenience stores from Schmuckal Oil Company, along with the company's petroleum marketing operation.
"True North has purchased Schmuckal Oil Co. and all of its stores, and all but a handful of employees are going with True North," Paul Schmuckal said.
All locations will transition to the True North Energy brand, said Schmuckal Oil Company CEO Kevin Severt.
Schmuckal Oil has been recognized as one of the best Shell operators in the country.
True North Energy, based in Brecksville, Ohio, sells fuel and convenience items at its "truenorth" stores, and supplies fuel to about 200 dealers. Most of the company's stores are in the Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo and Youngstown markets.
True North employs more than 1,000 people.
"True North is a multi-generational business, and we feel very fortunate to have somebody of that quality," said Paul Schmuckal.
Most Schmuckal workers will remain in place and become employees of True North.
"About 96 percent of all employees are going to go forward with True North," Severt said. "That will include all of the retail employees."
Schmuckal Oil was founded by Art Schmuckal and George Slane in 1955. The two started with two small service stations, according to the Schmuckal website, and they took turns driving the truck and making deliveries. Schmuckal eventually bought out Slane. Art Schmuckal died in 2012 at age 91.
The company grew through the decades to become a major force in the local gasoline industry.
Art's son, Paul, took control of the company in the 1980s, and transitioned it from a wholesale supplier to a convenience retailer that grew to include 25 locations.
Schmuckal Oil acquired several Marathon stations in 2000, according to a release from Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., which facilitated the sale to True North.
"The locations will stay Shell, and the Marathon locations we have will be converting to Shell," Paul Schmuckal said.
"The Schmuckal family, led by Paul Schmuckal, built one of Michigan's most successful petroleum marketing and convenience retailing companies, with the core of its retail operation clustered in the highly coveted Traverse City area," Spencer Cavalier of Matrix said in the release.
Severt said Schmuckal's board of directors, executive management team and Schmuckal family members explored multiple options before choosing Matrix to guide them through the sale.
"While it is emotional and challenging to sell a business," Severt said in the release, "we felt the time was right for the family to find another company with the culture of a 'family owned and operated' business to take our operation into the future."
Schmuckal Oil in 2010 sold its wholesale fuel oil, gasoline and diesel distribution service to Bear Lake-based Blarney Castle Oil Co.
