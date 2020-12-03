Virtual success
TRAVERSE CITY — The potential investors had a counter. So did Russell Schindler.
The founder and CEO of SampleServe negotiated his way to securing $150,000 in funding from two of the four investors on “Elevator Pitch.” Backed by “Entrepreneur Magazine,” start-ups make a 60-second pitch to investors on their way up to the boardroom.
Schindler applied in July to appear on the virtual show. He taped the episode Sept. 18 and it was released Dec. 2.
Schindler was seeking $500,000 for “digital marketing, direct sales and customer support” for his company. SampleServe turns the 135 million environmental samples it collects each year into “actionable graphs, maps and images.”
Schindler said SampleServe has two patents on its “digital chain of custody,” which he said is the key to the company’s process. SampleServe launched its mobile app in January of this year. Schindler was seeking a $500,000 investment in his company, based on a $7 million pre-money valuation.
“Valuation refers to the process of determining the present value of a company or an asset,” according to corporatefinanceinstitute.com. “It can be done using a number of techniques. Analysts that want to place value on a company normally look at the management of the business, the prospective future earnings, the market value of the company’s assets, and its capital structure composition.”
All four of the investors wanted to hear more after Schindler’s 60-second pitch, so decided to “open the elevator doors.”
Amanda Groves, a partner in PLUS Capital, and Patti Glaza, managing director of Invest Detroit Ventures, each at first offered $50,000 on a $5 million pre-money valuation.
Schindler at first didn’t accept either offer.
“I’d like to make a counter offer,” Schindler said during the exchange. “Either double your investment — $100,000 each — and I’ll do the $5 million valuation, or make it a $6 million valuation at the $50,000.”
“Amanda, he’s not a pushover,” said Peter Goldberg, host of “Elevator Pitch.”
“I love that,” Groves said. “I want you to push back on me.”
Groves increased her offer to $100,000 at the $5 million valuation while Glaza kept her “take it or leave it” offer of $50,000 at a $5 million valuation.
When asked by Goldberg if he wanted Groves’ offer or both, Schindler accepted both.
“The host was like, ‘Russell, which offer are you going to take?’” Schindler said in early October. “I said, ‘I’ll take them both.’ I quickly thought in my head, ‘what’s the worse case scenario?’”
Schindler said he’s been in similar positions before. SampleServe started as a software company in 2017 and has raised $2.1 million so far, most in the last two years.
“Was it nerve-wracking during the negotiations for you?” host Goldberg asked after Schindler accepted the offers.
“We’ve raised $2.1 million, so I’ve been in front of people doing this exact thing many times,” said Schindler, who started TCNewTech’s Pitch Night competition. “I pushed back then and I’ll probably always push back.”
The “Elevator Pitch” episode that aired Wednesday featured start-up companies from Michigan. All four of the “judges” were from Michigan. Kim Perell of Serial Entrepreneur and Ross O’Brien, managing partner of Entrepreneur Select, were the other two investors.
Schindler said the investments will help his company grow. During his pitch, Schindler said SampleServe has experienced 50 percent growth “month over month” since January.
SampleServe has seven employees, down from a high of 11 before the COVID-19 pandemic, Schindler reported in October.
When asked by Glaza whether the additional employees Schindler seeks are already on staff, Schindler countered: “Right now you’re looking at our marketing department, our sales department and out customer service department all in one.”
