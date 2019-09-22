TRAVERSE CITY — Anthony Scaramucci, who served as President Donald Trump’s communications director for 11 days in 2017, addressed the Economic Club of Traverse City on Friday night.
Scaramucci agreed long ago to speak at the club’s 2019 annual meeting at the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center, said club President Christopher Rogers.
“Last year, his name came up,” Rogers said, and he sounded like a compelling speaker.
Scaramucci, who previously addressed the economic club in 2013, has a long background in finance. As hedge-fund manager at SkyBridge, Scaramucci oversees about $9.6 billion in investments.
“The focus has been on economic outlook,” Rogers said, and that’s what club officers expected to hear about when they booked Scaramucci.
Scaramucci delivered plenty of economic insight Friday, spreading a broad brush across world finance, factory displacement, Mexico, China, and competing currencies. But politics also figured into his presentation.
Scaramucci had continued to support Trump’s presidency until two months ago, when he began criticizing his former boss. He and Trump since have traded barbs on Twitter and in interviews.
Mixed in with talk of high finance and politics, Scaramucci delivered a series of history lessons that dated from the 1820s through the 1980s, sharing tales of oil shortages, predictions of famine that didn’t come true, the gold standard, national deficits and the failure of governments to adjust fiscal policy as economies changed.
He said he never intended to be involved in the political arena. He began donating to political campaigns as a way to advance his career as a wealth manager.
“I thought, ‘This is a way for me to meet people and get networking opportunities,’” Scaramucci said. “I started hanging out with very wealthy people.”
It was a technique he used in 1989 when, as a new employee at Goldman Sachs, he wrote a check to Rudy Giuliani’s first campaign for New York City mayor, which failed. He continued donating and meeting people when he left Goldman Sachs in 1996 and founded his own company, Oscar Capital Management. He sold that firm, then founded SkyBridge Capital in 2005. Along the way he donated to other politicians, including Mitt Romney.
“When you get into politics, you meet a lot of interesting people,” said Scaramucci.
He supported the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and in 2008 also helped raise money for the Obama campaign. In 2016, he endorsed Scott Walker, then Jeb Bush. Both dropped out of the race and Scaramucci began raising money for Trump.
In 2016, Worth Magazine ranked him at No. 85 in its “Power 100: The 100 Most Powerful People in Global Finance.”
In 2017, he served as Trump’s communications director from July 21 to July 31. Trump fired Scaramucci after a conversation published in The New Yorker included derogatory statements about members of the Trump administration.
“I made a big mistake,” he told the Traverse City crowd. “I don’t blame it on anyone else.”
“The best thing about being an entrepreneur: If you lose a political position, you just go back to your business,” he said.
Scaramucci continued to support Trump despite the abrupt departure. He released his fourth book, “Trump: The Blue-Collar President,” in 2018. Just three months ago, on July 3, 2019, he tweeted that he expected Trump to win 40 or more states in the 2020 election.
But Scaramucci’s attitude toward Trump changed later this summer. He since has repeatedly criticized the president, and Trump has responded in kind on Twitter.
