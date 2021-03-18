TRAVERSE CITY — Videos that showcase 17 businesses competing for Traverse Connect’s Scale Up North Awards now can be viewed online.
The Video Showcase, at https://tinyurl.com/scaleupnorthvideo, includes a video submitted by each of the companies.
Each competing business submitted a video to the Scale Up North Judges to showcase their employees, company culture, workspace, and office or production facility.
The Scale Up North Awards recognize businesses in two stages of growth: the Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award. Both awards are open to for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area.
Businesses in the Emerging Business category that advanced to the Showcase are: Benedict, Common Good Bakery, Earthen Ales, Loop Software and Testing Services, Novum Automation, Rad.ish Street Food, Sugar 2 Salt, Taste the Local Difference, and Traverse Solar.
Established businesses that have been operating for more than five years compete in the Hagerty Scaling Business category. Businesses that advanced to the Showcase are: Dan Brady Painting & Wood Restoration, Higher Grounds Trading Company, JennyClean, Michigan Broadband Services, Promethient, Inc., Short’s Brewing Company, Swift Audio, and Traverse City Whiskey Co.
The Scale Up North Awards calendar continues with a virtual pitch night May 12, a discussion panel May 13, and the competition’s finale May 14.
