TRAVERSE CITY — The first winners of Traverse Connect's new Scale Up North Awards will need to wait a little longer.
Six businesses were scheduled to compete for the two top prizes at Scale Up North Awards on Wednesday at the City Opera House. But the event was postponed on Monday and "will be rescheduled once the City Opera House is allowed to open and host audiences," according to a release from Traverse Connect.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Traverse Connect announced on Friday the Scale Up North Finals would be closed to the public and livestreamed on March 18.
The postponement was announced after an executive order from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday morning.
The Scale Up North awards this year replaced the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration.
There are two different Scale Up North awards: The Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
The Emerging Business Award is for companies in business less than five years, with at least three full-time employees, and any amount of revenue. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is focused on an existing businesses in operation more than five years, with a maximum of 150 full-time employees, and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
Finalists for the Emerging Business Award include HealthBridge Financial, Interactive Aerial, Inc. and SampleServe, Inc.
The Emerging Business Award features a pitch competition. Each company will have four minutes to pitch its business to a panel of judges. TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko will emcee the pitch competition.
The judges determine the winner.
The finalists for the Scaling Business Award are Atlas Space Operations, Inc., Higher Grounds Trading Co. and TentCraft, Inc.
Shea Petaja, co-founder of Fulfillament and co-host of New Retirement Radio on WTCM, will moderate a panel discussion.
Scale Up North applications were accepted through Feb. 21. Twenty-five companies were featured at the Scale Up North Showcase on Feb. 27.
On Feb. 28, five finalists for each award were announced. On March 6, the field was trimmed to three finalists for each award.
