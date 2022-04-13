TRAVERSE CITY — The judges for Traverse Connect’s Scale Up North Awards, acknowledging the vibrant and varied companies doing business “up north,” announced the three businesses named as finalists for the Emerging Business Award and the three named as finalists for the Scaling Business Award.
All six businesses will compete at the Scale Up North Finals live at the City Opera House on May 5.
The Scale Up North Awards will recognize businesses in two stages of growth:
- The Emerging Business Award
- The Hagerty Scaling Business Award
Both awards are open to for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area.
The Scale Up North Awards are presented by Hagerty and Priority Health, with additional support from Northwestern Michigan College.
Three businesses advanced to the finals in the Emerging Business category:
- The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake/The DAM Shop
- FirstIgnite
- Shift Health Center
Three established businesses operating for more than five years advanced to the finals in the Hagerty Scaling Business category:
- Grand Traverse Distillery
- Oryana Community Cooperative
- Truly Free
“This year we had a very competitive group, making for some very tough choices,” Scale Up North judge Janis Adams, partner at Danbrook Adams Raymond, said in a release.
“We saw incredible growth, hard work, and dedication to product and service across all the Top 10 companies. It was a stellar group, and ultimately, these six finalists all have clear paths to scalability and are examples of how the Grand Traverse Region is a good place to grow a business.”
The Scale Up North Awards Finals will feature a pitch competition for the three finalists in the Emerging Business category and a panel discussion with representatives of the three finalists in the Hagerty Scaling Business category.
The winners of both awards will be announced before the event’s conclusion. Tickets are $35 and are available for purchase on the Traverse Connect website, traverseconnect.com.
