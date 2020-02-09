From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — New name, new awards.
Traverse Connect, the new evolution of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce, this week announced the debut of the Scale Up North Awards.
New programs, Scale up North Awards replace the chamber’s annual Small Business Celebration Awards.
According to a release from Traverse Connect, the Scale Up North Awards are designed to “acknowledge the vibrant and varied companies doing business” in the region. For-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area are eligible.
In a release, Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call said area businesses “are helping drive a diverse and growing economy” in the region and the Scale Up North accolades will “help these companies attain higher rates of growth and attract talented workers for challenging and rewarding careers.”
There are two different Scale Up North awards: The Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
The Emerging Business Award is for companies in business less than five years, at least three full-time employees and any amount of revenue. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is focused on an existing business in operation more than five years with a maximum of 150 full-time employees and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 21. Applications are available at www.traverseconnect.com/sun.
Judges will select up to 25 companies for the Scale Up North Showcase Feb. 27 from 4:30-6:30 at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center. The showcase is a free event.
Five finalists for each award will be announced on Feb. 28. On March 6, the field will be trimmed to three finalists for each award.
The six finalists for the two awards participate in the Scale Up North Finals March 18 at the Traverse City Opera House. Registration and networking is from 4-4:30 p.m., with the program scheduled from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The finals feature a pitch competition for the Emerging Business Award, then a moderated panel discussion with the finalists for the Hagerty Scaling Business Awards.
Judges will deliberate and the live announcement of the winners is scheduled for about 6 p.m.
The finals are a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased at www.cityoperahouse.org/sun-awards.
In addition to Hagerty, the awards are also sponsored by Priority Health and NMC.
