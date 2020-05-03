From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The wait for the first Scale Up North Awards soon may be over.
Traverse Connect will move the Scale Up North Awards to three online broadcasts May 6-8.
The Scale Up North awards, which replaced the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Celebration, originally were scheduled for a March 18 live event at the City Opera House. The COVID-19 pandemic moved the finals to a livestreamed event and then to a postponement.
The final Scale Up North award events, the pitch contest and a panel discussion will be broadcast on Traverse Connect’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as its website, May 6-7. The announcement of the award winners will be broadcast live on the same channels May 8 at 11 a.m.
There are two different Scale Up North awards: The Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
The Emerging Business Award is for companies in business less than five years, with at least three full-time employees, and any amount of revenue. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is focused on existing businesses in operation more than five years, with a maximum of 150 full-time employees, and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
Finalists for the Emerging Business Award include HealthBridge Financial, Interactive Aerial, Inc. and SampleServe, Inc. Finalists for the Scaling Business Award are Atlas Space Operations, Inc., Higher Grounds Trading Co. and TentCraft, Inc.
The Emerging Business Award Finals are May 6 at 11 a.m. and include a pitch competition. Jennifer Szunko, Executive Director of TCNewTech, is emcee for the competition.
The Hagerty Scaling Business Award portion of the competition airs May 7 at 11 a.m. There will be a discussion panel with the three finalists, moderated by Shea Petaja, co-founder of Fulfillament and co-host of New Retirement Radio on WTCM.
The May 8 event, also at 11 a.m., will feature announcement of the Scale Up North Awards winners and an awards ceremony.
For more information or to register to attend virtually, visit www.traverseconnect.com/sun.
The Scale Up North Awards are sponsored by Hagerty, Priority Health and Northwestern Michigan College.
