TRAVERSE CITY — Nominations for the 2022 Scale Up North Awards close Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
Applications will be accepted through Traverse Connect’s website at traverseconnect.com/sun. The online application takes about 20 minutes to complete, according to a release from Traverse Connect.
The Scale Up North awards recognize for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area in two stages of growth.
The Emerging Business Award is for new local businesses in the startup phases of growth. Eligibility includes companies with fewer than five years in business with any amount of revenue and at least three full-time employees.
The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is for existing scaling businesses with demonstrated growth. Companies must have been in business for five or more years with 2021 revenue greater than or equal to $500,000 and up to 150 full-time employees.
The winning businesses will receive a prize package of cash and in-kind services. The Emerging Business Award prize is valued at $23,000. The Scaling Business Award winner is worth $41,000.
After the applications are received, as many as 20 finalists will be notified on Feb. 25. Those 20 showcase finalists will submit videos by March 11, and the top 10 finalists will be notified on March 18.
Following judge site visits, the top six finalists will be notified on April 8. The Scale Up North finals are scheduled for May 5.
