TRAVERSE CITY — Scalawag's Whitefish & Chips owner and operator Jamie (Jamo) Washburne, 64, died unexpectedly at home on Feb. 18.
The business remains temporarily closed.
Washburne opened the restaurant on State Street in downtown Traverse City in 2005.
"It always made us smile to talk with Jamo, who was a wonderful neighbor for so many years,” Traverse City Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said in a release. "His beloved restaurant brought important vibrancy and energy to State Street, and we know that his customers and employees truly loved Jamo. We will miss him."
He participated in many Downtown Chili Cook-offs and frequently won "Best Seafood Chili." He routinely served fish downtown during Friday Night Live.
Washburne recently fed fresh whitefish to more than 100 healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and emergency personnel in the parking lot of the Foster Family Community Health Center & Urgent Care.
“His preparation and cooking was incredible,” ShowTime Charters owner Cam Garst said in the release. "We sent many of our customers to him to cook their catch and everyone raved about it."
Jamie Washburne was born in Petoskey on May 13, 1957. After graduating from Petoskey High School, he began his long career in food service at Audie's in Mackinaw City. He moved on to the Dixie Saloon in Mackinaw City, where he worked summers as a manager, and worked winters at the Imperial Golf Club in Naples, Florida. He then took a sales position with Sysco.
“It’s overwhelming. I really had no idea how many lives my father has touched here in Traverse City. It is truly comforting knowing that he was so very well liked," Jake Washburne said in the release.
A visitation will be held at Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey on Feb. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Feb. 26 from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral service immediately following.
