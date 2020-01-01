From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Small Business Development Center will offer a pair of one-hour cyber security webinars in January.
“Small Business, Big Threat: An Introduction to Cyber Security” is scheduled for Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to noon. “Small Business, Big Threat: Technology Tips and Tricks for Small Business” will be held Jan. 23 from 1-2 p.m.
Michigan SBDC staff will lead both webinars. Following each session, Michigan SBDC’s Cyber Security Awareness Program Specialist Scott Taber will be available for a question-and-answer session.
Registration closes an hour before the webinar’s start time.
For more information or to register, go to https://sbdcmichigan.org. Email reminders will be sent the morning of the webinar with a link to access the presentation.
