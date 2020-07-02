TRAVERSE CITY — The chief of the U.S. Small Business administration visited Traverse City on Wednesday during a tour of communities that have benefited from the SBA’s Payroll Protection Program.
“It’s necessary to support small businesses,” Jovita Carranza said, particularly during times of stress like this.
“This pandemic has lasted much longer than we expected,” she said while being interviewed on the section of Front Street reserved the rest of the summer for pedestrians, shoppers and diners.
“The president is focused on protecting the health and livelihood of all Americans,” said Carranza.
The Payroll Protection Program has made money available to millions of small businesses that are struggling to retain employees through coronavirus-related business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders. About $520 billion was deployed through the program, and more than $100 billion still remains to be disseminated, she said.
PPP funding is deployed as loans, but repayment can be forgiven if certain rules are followed. Those rules have changed since the program rolled out, creating some concern for business owners worried about the possible need for repayment.
Businesses can’t apply for that remaining $100 billion right now, since the PPP application deadline was Tuesday night. But the Senate approved a deadline extension late Tuesday, and if the House also approves the extension, the program could reopen.
PPP loans were approved for 119,516 small businesses in Michigan, among them retailer Cherry Republic. The PPP money allowed the company to keep its mail order business operating and reopen some of its six storefronts.
Standing outside his Traverse City store Wednesday, watching a light but steady stream of shoppers stroll by, Cherry Republic founder and President Bob Sutherland was feeling optimistic.
“We’re pretty relieved that summer has picked up,” said Sutherland. “We’re relieved we’re able to have commerce and stay safe at the same time.”
Customers generally have adopted recommended safety practices, he said, and he thinks that may help Michigan avoid the growing number of COVID-19 cases sweeping across some other states.
“I’m so proud of Michigan,” said Sutherland.
Cherry Republic CEO Todd Ciolek lives in Glen Arbor, near the company’s store there.
“Most people are very safe,” he said of the store’s clientele, “wearing masks and social distancing.”
Carranza hopes that most small businesses across the nation will survive the current crisis, but admits it may be a long haul.
“Right now, we’re slowly adapting,” she said.
Carranza began her Wednesday visit by meeting a group of local business owners at the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce. After a walking tour of downtown Traverse City, she ended her visit by hosting a roundtable discussion at Pangea’s Pizza with another group of business representatives.
She contributed to the local economy by making some purchases at the Sincerely Betty boutique on Front Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.