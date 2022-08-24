TRAVERSE CITY — There’s nothing like an old-fashioned neighborhood block party to announce an arrival.
The Grand Traverse Sauce Company will hold Saucy Nights on 8th Thursday and Sept. 1.
The event runs from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot next to the building the Grand Traverse Sauce Company and Cordwood BBQ use as a commercial kitchen at 1125 E. Eighth St.
There will be music, food and six to eight market vendors, including the two on-site businesses.
Grand Traverse Sauce Company head chef Maria Leggett said Drew Hale will; provide the music on Aug. 25 with Jack Pine providing the tunes on Sept. 1.
The first Saucy Nights held earlier this year didn’t draw huge crowds, but Grand Traverse Sauce Company is ready to turn the volume up as the summer of 2022 winds down.
“It’s been a lot fewer than we expected, but we’re kind of new to the neighborhood, so that could be a factor,” Leggett said. “A lot of people don’t know we’re here.”
