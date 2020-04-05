As we adjust to life under Michigan’s coronavirus response and stay-at-home order, one thing is clear: our homes have never been more necessary to our individual and collective well-being than they are right now. We need them to protect public health now — and going forward, to minimize COVID-19’s economic impact.
Some of us can take it for granted that we have a safe place to wait this out. But millions of Americans have lost their jobs and now have reduced income. Our region, with an economy built around tourism and heavily dependent on restaurant, retail, and hospitality businesses and workers, will be hit especially hard by the financial impacts of business closures and unemployment, leaving many residents’ homes in financial peril.
While there are short-term protections against foreclosures and evictions, even a temporary reduction in income will put many Americans behind for months, extending their risk of foreclosure and eviction.
All of us are deeply concerned about what this means — now and in the future — to individuals, families, households, and businesses. One issue that Housing North is acutely aware of is the potential for the long-term economic fallout to aggravate Northwest Michigan’s housing shortages and affordability issues.
We know that if we don’t have adequate and affordable housing, it will be even harder for businesses and workers to rebound from this global emergency.
As we face the early phases of this crisis, Housing North is considering immediate and long-term housing needs in our region, and how they’re impacted by current conditions and directives.
Housing North asked early on for protections against foreclosure and eviction, which, as we learned during the Great Recession, have ripple effects that can cripple the economy. We commend the action taken thus far to protect families and individuals, but emphasize that preventing foreclosure and financial eviction over the long term must be considered a principal activity in mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic crisis and response.
An extended moratorium on foreclosures and evictions, and options for long-term repayment plans, can help homeowners and renters come current on payments, and will make banks and landlords “whole.”
While we need action to keep people in their homes, we also need to protect people who don’t have homes to begin with. People living without basic shelter are at an especially high risk for COVID-19. We need to prioritize funding to provide as much housing, hotels, and other safe spaces as possible to allow homeless individuals to “shelter in place” and self-quarantine.
Longer-term, we need to make sure we have a construction pipeline.
Construction activity has been well below average since the Great Recession, despite an ever-growing demand. This has left us with a serious housing shortage and an ensuing housing affordability crisis for the region’s workforce.
With construction at a standstill, and construction financing and approvals potentially jeopardized by inactivity on job sites, our housing shortage is deepening by the day; and affordability issues will be compounded by the dramatic increase in unemployment and loss of income.
Many states are allowing housing construction to continue as an essential activity, and Michigan should consider following suit, with safety precautions to protect workers. But regardless of when construction begins again, we must be able pick up rapidly, which means we need to guarantee that financing and approvals remain in place for projects underway or about to break ground.
We need the State to be ready to move quickly as well, to deploy new resources coming from the federal stimulus and to address the backlog of work that will have accumulated during the shutdown, especially for affordable housing projects.
Housing is a long-term need and problem that requires long-term solutions.
Energy and resources are now focused on the short-term, and on our most pressing needs — and that’s as it should be. But while state and national leaders look to immediate action, we can and should start preparing for the next phase of this emergency and its recovery.
To that end, Housing North will keep working towards solutions for communities and developers, to ensure they’re ready and able to respond to the housing need that will still be there when we come out of this — whenever that is.
In the meantime, if you have a home, try not to take it — or your safety — for granted. Stay healthy, and be well.
Housing North’s housing policy recommendations are available on homesforourfuture.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.