This has been a year without precedent in almost every respect, with so much bewildering change and so many records set that we shouldn’t be surprised when there’s a new one added to the list. This time, it’s the housing market.
The National Association of Realtors reported this month that, nationally, there are fewer homes for sale now than ever recorded over the last 40 years — while a huge demand for housing is driving record numbers of sales. Locally, out-of-area buyers may be driving some of that activity, as some newly-mobile workers look to decamp to smaller towns — or decide to finally live where they want, now that they can work from (almost) anywhere. Others are motivated by low interest rates, while others are buying bigger houses to better manage working from home.
Whatever the reason behind individual decisions to buy homes, there’s far more demand than supply, which, unsurprisingly, is helping to raise price: nationally, the median price for previously owned homes is 16 percent higher than it was last year.
Meanwhile, building costs have risen precipitously since March, making it even more expensive to build in what was already a challenging and costly development environment. New home construction has been suppressed for the last decade, and with building costs going up, that doesn’t look set to change anytime soon. Where does that leave us? With a housing shortage.
Our region has long faced housing shortages, so we know all too well the dilemma they present: more homebuyers and renters are priced out of the market and pushed further away from jobs, schools and services. Transportation costs go up, school enrollment declines, businesses struggle to hire employees as the workforce shrinks, and parents find that their adult kids and grandkids may very well be unable to settle down nearby.
Our experience has taught us, too, what we need to do about it. Clearly, we need more homes, and we need to be able to be able to offset development costs so that those homes are affordable for the many households that are now priced out of the market. Where the money comes from to do that, though — that’s the eternal question.
Public, private and nonprofit developers have been working hard to answer that question — and have found is that there isn’t currently a single funding source that will meet the broad spectrum of housing needs. So, over the last year, many have been exploring collaborative funding models that will result in more affordability for homebuyers and renters.
Commongrounds, coming soon to 8th Street in Traverse City, is one example of how collaborative funding can work, with more than 130 investors in a crowdfunding-inspired model that also counts the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) as a partner. When completed, Commongrounds will feature a mix of commercial and office space together with 22 residential units, including workforce rentals.
In Cadillac, a community development finance institution worked with the city and the MEDC to put together low-interest loans, grants, and tax incentives to build 42 new workforce rentals in a mixed-use development on a previously-blighted block in the downtown.
Farther north, on Mackinac Island, the local community foundation and city government worked together, using donated funds, city funds, and a city bond, to build 24 new rentals for the island’s workforce.
And from Manistee to Petoskey, nonprofits are working with state agencies, county land bank authorities, and philanthropy to pull together diverse funding streams to make affordable workforce homes possible.
While these projects vary in size and cost, what they have in common is the emphasis on partnerships, featuring housing authorities and economic development agencies, local governments, community foundations, nonprofit lenders, and individual investors. They were driven, in some cases, by philanthropy; in others by developers; or by the community, nonprofits, or volunteers.
It helps if there’s an organization, like a nonprofit developer, to coordinate the effort and funds. And of course, a larger, stable source of funding — like a state or local housing trust fund — would go a long way in making these projects work. But with the limited development and finance capacity we face in small communities, our partners must be creative, resourceful, and collaborative. Lucky for us, and as these projects show us, our region is home to partners who are willing to experiment and cooperate, breaking new ground and creating new solutions with nearly each project that’s built.
Finally — some unprecedented change in 2020 that we actually want.
To learn more about the projects in the article, please visit homesforourfuture.org/blog.
