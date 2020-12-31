TRAVERSE CITY — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday notified distillers who made hand sanitizer in 2020 that they each owe a fee of $14,060. And if they fail to tell the government by Dec. 31 that they've stopped making sanitizer, they'll owe another $14,060 for 2021.
"It's an unusual timing and request, in our opinion," said Traverse City Whiskey Company owner Chris Fredrickson.
Their intention with hand sanitizer was to support, not just the local community, but everyone in the fight against coronavirus, he said.
Local distilleries swiveled early in the COVID-19 pandemic, from making drinkable spirits to producing hand sanitizer to help slow COVID-19 infection. They donated much of their hand sanitizer to front-line workers, particularly early in the pandemic when national supplies were short.
Distilleries that produced hand sanitizer in 2020 include Northern Latitudes Distillery in Lake Leelanau, Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, Central Lake-based Mammoth Distilling, Traverse City Whiskey and Grand Traverse Distillery in Traverse City.
A provision in the CARES Act updated regulation of non-prescription drugs. Another segment of the CARES Act created user fees to help fund the FDA. Tuesday, the FDA unveiled its new fee structure for organizations that produce over-the-counter drugs. Hand sanitizer is classified as an over-the-counter drug.
The surprise bill comes as businesses across the board, including those that produce spirits, grapple with a marketplace defined by high unemployment and consumers worried about the future.
Some hope the $14,060 charge to craft distillers also came as a surprise to the lawmakers who crafted the CARES Act.
"The guidance that we're getting is that this might be unintentionally impacting craft distilleries. But nonetheless, the rule has been issued," said Richard Anderson, one of the four owners of Iron Fish. "It's unclear, so there's confusion in the market."
Distillers across the nation received an email Wednesday night from trade organization American Craft Spirits Association saying it would seek to clarify details of the FDA notice.
"ACSA is communicating directly with the FDA to determine under what circumstances the fees are applicable. Moreover, we are taking all steps to advocate for a waiver for those distilleries who produced hand sanitizer on a temporary basis and have no plans to continue to manufacture and sell into 2021," the message stated.
The association encouraged distillers who don't plan to produce hand sanitizer in 2021 to "IMMEDIATELY de-register with the FDA" to avoid another annual billing.
"ACSA is of the opinion this program was unintended for small businesses who temporarily stepped up to produce hand sanitizer to help communities in a time of need," the message stated. "We will continue to advocate on your behalf as we also know most distillers were startled by the hefty user fee due in such a short time."
Like most distillery operators across the nation, the two couples who run Iron Fish had no idea they'd be charged such a big fee for helping to slow the spread of a deadly virus.
"It is crazy," Anderson said Thursday. "As a craft distillery, we'll need to delist with the FDA and close down any retail hand sanitizer business that we're serving — today. We were never really in that business to begin with — we were doing it as a community service."
Other distilleries may explore the idea of remaining in the hand sanitizer business.
"We haven't made a decision one way or another," Fredrickson said Thursday. "That's something we'll make a determination on before the day is over. Right now, we don't have the intention of making more hand sanitizer unless there is a need within the community."
Some local distillers viewed their 2020 swivel from spirits to sanitizer as a way they could manufacture a local solution to a national problem.
We were "doing this as a community service and making sure there's supply available," Anderson said. "I think that supply is getting normalized. We were happy and proud to play a role when there was a national shortage.
"Other than this having an impact on convenience purchases for our local residents, it's not a big part of our business today."
