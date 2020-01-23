LAKE LEELANAU — A resale store in Leelanau County has reopened in a new space.
The new Samaritans’ Closet opened Tuesday at 7322 E. Duck Lake Road. The store is operated by Leelanau Christian Neighbors and the new building is located behind the LCN offices in Lake Leelanau.
The 3,300-square-foot facility nearly doubles the previous space of Samaritans’ Closet. The store helps support assistance programs for families in need.
Samaritans’ Closet sells clothing, furniture, bedding and household items donated by the community.
According to a release, LCN Executive Director Mary Stanton said the new location was made possible by the April merger between Leelanau Christian Neighbors and Samaritans’ Closet, and the benefits are many.
“We will have more resources to help more people all year long,” Stanton said in the release. “It will not only be easier for our customers to shop the store, it will be easier for the public to make donations.”
Stanton added the bigger store will also mean more volunteer opportunities.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Construction on the new building began last May.
Formerly located at 25 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, just to the south and west of its current site, Samaritans’ Closet first opened in 2008. More information on Samaritans’ Closet is available at https://www.facebook.com/samaritanscloset49653/.
According to the release, Leelanau Christian Neighbors began in 1987 as a collaborative between 13 churches. More information on LCN is available at www.LeelanauChristianNeighbors.org.
