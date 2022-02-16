TRAVERSE CITY — Saltless Sea Creamery needs a home.
Even if it seems a little cheesy, Dave and Joy Omar are turning to an unconventional method during this unconventional business climate.
In business for three years and a month, Saltless Sea Creamery has a crowdfunding campaign underway at Indiegogo. The campaign launched Feb. 1 and hopes to raise $30,000 before it closes on March 1.
The Omars plan to apply for a Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development grant that could fund up to $100,000 of their creamery buildout. The grant application calls for a 30 percent match, something the couple doesn’t have “after nearly two years of scraping by during the pandemic,” according to the Indiegogo campaign.
One of the options for their own facility is locating it inside a salvaged shipping container through Don’s Dairy in South Kortright, New York. Base cost for the 45-foot container is $55,000 and they need at least $30,000 in equipment for it, Dave Omar said.
“The goal is to be built out in our own facility by 2023,” said Dave Omar, who says he’s the hands at Saltless Sea while Joy is the brains behind the business.
“We have found some options for creating a facility. If that one option — and it’s the option we’re pursuing right now — we’re going to need land, real estate, to make that happen.”
“You have to be creative in this day and age,” said Common Good Bakery Chef and Owner Jason Gollan, who is a supporter of Saltless Sea Creamery and also Joy Omar’s boss.
Joy Omar handles marketing and is assistant store manager for Common Good.
After completing an apprenticeship at Boss Mouse Cheese in Kingsley in 2018, the Omars leased space from owner Sue Kurta from January 2019 through June 2021.
“We outgrew it,” Dave Omar said. “Both companies couldn’t work out of that space. She was really gracious to let us work out there as long as we did.”
“It’s a hard thing to learn,” Kurta said of the cheese-making process. “You need a mentor. He (Dave Omar) reminded me of myself when I was brand new.”
Saltless Sea found a bigger space to lease from Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery, but it’s an hour away from their Three Mile Road home and the trip can take as many as 90 minutes during inclement weather.
“It’s a larger facility, but it’s a lot farther away,” Dave Omar said.
Dave Omar said the campaign will be the beginning of what the couple hopes to accomplish.
In the first two weeks of the campaign, 49 backers donated a total of $7,210, 24 percent of the goal.
“This is a good start,” he said. “The crowdfunding campaign is going to roll into the first round of grant applications, which is due the end of March (24th). The goal is to get the $30,000 in crowdfunding and roll that into $100 grand for our start, which will qualify us for another $100,000 loan which could lead to the facility and the land.”
Gollan said he wants Saltless Sea Creamery to succeed because he loves the product and is “talking about a partnership of some sort” between Common Good and the cheesemaker. Gollan said Common Good has been helping some of its regulars know about Saltless Sea Creamery.
“I really do love Dave’s product,” Gollan said. “It’s spectacular. It’s very, very good.”
The Omars specifically chose Indiegogo because it has a flexible option, allowing Saltless Sea to keep what people donate.
“The money from the Indiegogo campaign will go into the business one way or another,” Dave Omar said. “It’s just a matter of what order we do things in.”
A lot of crowdfunding campaigns offer perks to those making donations and Saltless Sea Creamery is following that convention in an unconventional way.
A $10 donation gets you up on the Wall of Thanks, while $25 yields free cheese. There are also ‘Cheese the Day!’ totes and T-shirts all the way up to a private cheese event. If anyone makes the top donation of $5,000, they can get their name on the kettle.
“I’ll let them name it whatever they want,” Dave Omar said.
Dave Omar said he and Joy are touched by every monetary gift, no matter how small.
“Everybody seems to be rooting for us, which has been very sweet,” he said. “It will all make a difference, it just depends on what order we can do things.”
One of those pulling for Saltless Sea is Dave Omar’s former mentor.
“I think it’s great,” Kurta said. “I hope a lot more people follow. I think there is room for everyone.
“I’m happy when anyone goes into cheesemaking, small dairy or artisanal cheese because I think it’s a dying thing to do things the old-fashioned, slow way,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.